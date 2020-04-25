Merculet Trading 111.8% Higher This Week (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 111.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, CoinMex and Bilaxy. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $977,575.57 and approximately $8,300.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.04 or 0.02591461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00214275 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00049811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,075,695,955 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OKEx, Kucoin, Bilaxy, CoinMex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

