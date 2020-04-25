Mercury (MER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $811.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Mercury has a market cap of $395,371.50 and $811.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.05 or 0.02603139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00214958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.