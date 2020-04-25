MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 73,323 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 73,323 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $787,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $627,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,481,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,007,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after buying an additional 1,989,360 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.09. 8,683,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,396,967. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

