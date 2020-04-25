MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys Shares of 63,532 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,532 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 357.0% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 12.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 27.7% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,396 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 19.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 216,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.44. 5,378,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,533,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.19. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $364.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

