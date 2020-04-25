MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Cuts Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,936 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $15,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $716,195,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after acquiring an additional 633,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,864,000 after purchasing an additional 292,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,268,000 after purchasing an additional 225,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.50.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.56 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

