MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 922,889 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $34,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. 50,068,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,370,278. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

