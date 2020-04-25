MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 2,507.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,300 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Momo worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Momo by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 174,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 100,467 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the third quarter worth about $620,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Momo by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the third quarter worth about $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. 1,992,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,657. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Momo Inc has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $40.87.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. Momo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

