MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $10.99 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,426 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.18. 47,628,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,766,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.