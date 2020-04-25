MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $5.22 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 968.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.77. The company had a trading volume of 600,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,262. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.22 and its 200 day moving average is $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cummins from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

