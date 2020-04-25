MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 33,870 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,870 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $509,327,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after acquiring an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3,228.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,099,000 after acquiring an additional 444,371 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,422,000 after acquiring an additional 410,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,709,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.15. 9,179,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,383. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.