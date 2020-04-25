Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Raised to “Buy” at Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by Barrington Research to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

MMSI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $40.21 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $82,167.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $247,531.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $425,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock worth $900,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 121.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 54.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

