Metadium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $351,384.00 (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Metadium token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex, Hotbit, Kucoin and Coinsuper. During the last week, Metadium has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $8.69 million and $351,384.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.36 or 0.02596255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00214702 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Bytex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.