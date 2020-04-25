Metal (MTL) Trading Up 16.4% This Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $19.56 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metal has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003948 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.01 or 0.02577918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00215628 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00037783 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000822 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, Kyber Network and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

