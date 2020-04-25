MetaMorph (METM) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, BitMart, Mercatox and BiteBTC. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $101,341.13 and approximately $13,888.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.89 or 0.04409975 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013247 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003263 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Mercatox, BitMart and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.