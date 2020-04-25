Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.0960 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.0960 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, RightBTC, Bitfinex and QBTC. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.19 or 0.02578910 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00076248 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,055,532 coins and its circulating supply is 78,055,427 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, TOPBTC, HitBTC, CoinBene, Bitfinex and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

