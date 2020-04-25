MEXC Token Price Tops $0.0121 on Top Exchanges (MEXC)

MEXC Token (CURRENCY:MEXC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One MEXC Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges including WhiteBit and Exrates. MEXC Token has a total market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $8,747.00 worth of MEXC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MEXC Token has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MEXC Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.01 or 0.04456286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00064564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013281 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009009 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003257 BTC.

MEXC Token Profile

MEXC Token is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. MEXC Token’s total supply is 1,418,814,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,763,848 tokens. The official message board for MEXC Token is medium.com/mexc-life. MEXC Token’s official website is mexc.life. The Reddit community for MEXC Token is /r/mexc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MEXC Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MEXC Token

MEXC Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WhiteBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEXC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEXC Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEXC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEXC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEXC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.