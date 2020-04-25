Micromines (MICRO) Market Cap Hits $7,068.40

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Micromines token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, Crex24 and Bilaxy. During the last week, Micromines has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Micromines has a total market cap of $7,068.40 and $28.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Micromines alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.30 or 0.02581279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00050714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines.

Micromines Token Trading

Micromines can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.