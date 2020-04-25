Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,722 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $104,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,333,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1,303.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.61.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

