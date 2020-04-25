Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is BTR Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,918 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.6% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $174.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.65. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,327.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

