Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,637 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra increased their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.61.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,327.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

