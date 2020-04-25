Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,913 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100,043 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.8% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $174.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,303.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

