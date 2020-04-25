Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,803 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.0% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.61.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $174.55 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,303.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

