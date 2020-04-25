Midas Trading Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Midas has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Midas coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00007042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $715,697.01 and approximately $1,554.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Midas Coin Profile

MIDAS is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

