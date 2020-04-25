MimbleWimbleCoin Price Up 31.6% Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $17.80 or 0.00235671 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $142.58 million and approximately $69.26 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01128846 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00056235 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002101 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,521,359 coins and its circulating supply is 8,011,716 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

