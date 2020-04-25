MINDOL (MIN) Market Cap Reaches $718.84 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One MINDOL token can now be bought for about $4.22 or 0.00055544 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $718.84 million and $1.71 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01137225 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00237431 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002118 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000576 BTC.

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net.

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

