Minereum (MNE) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 316.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Minereum has traded up 1,213.3% against the dollar. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $15,488.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.54 or 0.02595935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214579 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,780,777 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.