MintCoin (MINT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.09 Million

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. MintCoin has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $2.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. In the last week, MintCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000286 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

