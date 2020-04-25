Mithril (MITH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.74 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, LBank and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006145 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000342 BTC.

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,232,500 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Gate.io, LBank, DigiFinex, OKEx, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, FCoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

