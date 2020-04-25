Mixin (XIN) Price Hits $168.74

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $86.14 million and approximately $43.66 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for $168.74 or 0.02223195 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00274553 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,473 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

