MMOCoin Market Cap Tops $167,683.11 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $167,683.11 and approximately $2,102.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00063764 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 83.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 109,333,470 coins and its circulating supply is 60,115,618 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

MMOCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

