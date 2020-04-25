MonaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $79.49 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00015996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittrex, Fisco and Upbit. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $79.49 million and $1.83 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Fisco, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Zaif, Bitbank, Bleutrade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

