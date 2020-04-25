Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Tops $3.35 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 53% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $756.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and TradeOgre. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 55% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00803313 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,542,390 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

