MonetaryUnit Hits Market Capitalization of $544,745.09 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $544,745.09 and $1,134.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00019422 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003634 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000958 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 188,515,144 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

