Monkey Project Trading 9.4% Lower This Week (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $284,906.96 and approximately $349.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000359 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 10,005,628 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.