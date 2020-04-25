Monolith Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,349.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. Monolith has a market cap of $4.39 million and $1,349.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Monolith has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.81 or 0.04412752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013258 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008966 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003254 BTC.

About Monolith

TKN is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

