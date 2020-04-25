Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,276.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,431. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $877.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,186.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,315.93. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

