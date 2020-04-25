Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 18,378 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,349 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,378 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,282,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,014,298. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.