MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 9,372 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,769 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up 1.0% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $28,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.02. 3,284,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,128. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

