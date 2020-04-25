MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $37,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,748 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 774,614 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,250,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.56. 1,476,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average is $151.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

