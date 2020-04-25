MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 1,559 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICF traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.99. 146,482 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average is $112.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

