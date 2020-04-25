MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 5,429 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. 19,170,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,229,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.70. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

