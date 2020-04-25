MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,008,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 34,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,798,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.58. 30,553,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,584,742. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.