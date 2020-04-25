MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,616. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.55. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

