MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,237,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $928,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $742,950,000 after purchasing an additional 156,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.75. 5,419,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,192,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

