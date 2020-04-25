MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $304,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.31. 343,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,124. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.55. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $226.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3193 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.