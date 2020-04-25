MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,715,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $74.89. 888,318 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

