MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $5.96 on Friday, reaching $291.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,137. The stock has a market cap of $270.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.16. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

