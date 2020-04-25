MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,414,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.7% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $80,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after buying an additional 4,073,168 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after buying an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,475,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,209,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.