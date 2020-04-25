MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $19.17 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 305.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 381,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,205. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.47. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $102.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

