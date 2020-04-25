MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $19.25 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.52. 2,837,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.68.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

